Joseph’s Storehouse volunteers ready to load groceries

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry co-founder and executive director Peggy Evans said any families in Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties in need of food should attend the giveaway from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture ID; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP or public housing or household income to qualify.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry’s office at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the Thursday morning food giveaways, which are held for the elderly and disabled the Thursday immediately prior to the last Saturday of each month.

Joseph’s Storehouse is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax deductible and may be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 or at loaejosephsstorehouse.org.