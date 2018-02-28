Students show their creativity at STEAM Fair

Three-fold poster boards lined the halls of the all-grades school, while activity areas occupied different corners of the event to highlight STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Visitors were able to build tall towers out of marshmallows and spaghetti, make words in Greek, try on a pair of Google glasses and even take home their very own slime.

“This is a community-driven school, and we’re so pleased to see the turnout that we’ve had with this. It’s just wonderful to see the superintendent, the mayor, our high school principal and everyone that could be here tonight,” said principal Jason Dunn.

Numerous special guests attended the event, including state Sen. Mark Pody, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Wilson County Director of School Donna Wright and several others.

“Our SEEK teacher, Stephanie Porter, was the one who organized all this, so we’ve been helping her for the past couple of weeks to get it all set up,” said Noelle Hilton, an eighth grader at the school who served as a student ambassador at the event.

The Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce named Porter educator of the month for February.

“To me, the neat thing about tonight is instead of a STEM night we’re calling it a STEAM night, because we’re really incorporating the science and technology with the arts and just really trying to get the students involved, because we believe the more involved they are, the better they will do in school and really set them up for success,” said assistant principal Kate Calvert.

Students who showed enthusiasm and dedication to their STEAM fair project won an eagle spirit award. Winners included Lizzy Johnson in kindergarten, Micah Strickland in first grade, Katie Bean in second grade, Kourtney Daley and Zahara Sarduy in third grade, Kevin Terry in fourth grade, Kayla Fowler in fifth grade, Andres Gonzalez in sixth grade, Eli Brownlee and Presley Thomas in seventh grade and Megan Edwards in eighth grade.

Trophy winners for the kindergarten through second-grade division included Jase Atwood in third place, Cole Rhoton in second place and Rubi Hilton in first place.

Third- through fifth-grade winners were Maddie Hicks in third place, Ariel Brewington in second place and Devin Correa in first place.

In sixth through eighth grades, trophy winners were Sarah Garton in third place, Raeanne Jenkins in second place and Addie Boles in first place.

Carson Fox, a fifth grader, won best in show.