All-Sing upcoming at Lebanon High School

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at Lebanon High School. The event will feature choirs from Mt. Juliet High School, Lebanon High School, Watertown High School, Wilson Central High School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.

Each choral group will perform individually, and the night will end with a mass choir performance by all five choral groups.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 each. Proceeds will benefit each choir, along with the community service projects supported by the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club.