Volunteers needed at Animal Rescue Corps

The center recently took in 58 animals from an overcrowded animal shelter in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, just days after taking in 30 animals from Lebanon Animal Control.

The Animal Rescue Corps will provide a thorough veterinarian exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatment. It will also provide daily care for the animals until custody is determined and they can be transferred to shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into homes.

Until all the animals can be transferred, volunteers are needed to help with the daily care of the animals. Anyone interested should email volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org and include the days and shifts available. The shifts are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. daily.

Those wishing to donate to the organization can do so by clicking the blue donate button on the Animal Rescue Corps Facebook page. There is also an Amazon Wish List at www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/34PIVUMLL0BFB?pldnSite=1 with several needed items on it; at checkout, select the Animal Rescue Corps’ Gift Registry address.