Power Pinwheels pop up across Wilson County

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and local merchants agreed to be a part of the Power Pinwheels program and place the pinwheels in their businesses throughout April to raise awareness of child abuse and to raise funds for the Keith Edmonds Foundation, a local nonprofit that assists and empowers victims of child abuse.

The addition of $1 to a purchase at any of the participating businesses can help the Keith Edmonds Foundation make a difference in the lives of abused children, organizers said. Pinwheels purchasers may sign their names on the pinwheels, which will be displayed in the business, to show their support for the work of the foundation.

Each dollar raised with the Power Pinwheels program will support the foundation’s work with child abuse victims in Wilson County.

For information on how a business or organization can be a part of the Power Pinwheel program, call 615-651-0714 or visit keithedmondsfoundtion.org.