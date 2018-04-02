Hagood named to Cumberland Board of Trust

A 1990 bachelor of business administration degree recipient from Cumberland, he is the founder and former CEO of Healthcare Performance Partners, which is one of the largest health care-focused process design and improvement consulting firms in the U.S. Hagood is also a founding principal and past CEO of the Access Group, an international engineering and manufacturing consulting firm, and a co-founder of TAG Design Services, an architectural and facilities design firm.

He also serves as a faculty and founding member of the Disruption Lab for Innovation in the Nashville area, which leads and develops strategies and methods for growing various technology, product, and service organizations in the health care industry.

As a founding faculty member of the Lean Healthcare Certificate Program at Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business, Hagood was recognized by the Massey School as alumnus of the year in 2008 and voted a Nashville Healthcare Hero by the Nashville Business Journal in 2013. Hagood received the Shingo Prize for Publication as co-author of the book, “Lean-Led Hospital Design: Creating the Efficient Hospital of the Future,” and published numerous articles and research on the topics of patient experience, high reliability, Lean and Six Sigma, process and performance improvement and quality improvement.

Hagood is a former chairman of the Forward Sumner Economic Council, former vice-chairman of the Sumner Regional Health System, founding chairman of the Tennessee United Soccer Club and served on the boards of numerous other organizations, including the YMCA, United Way, Salvus Center and Sumner Foundation. Other current board appointments include Belmont University’s Jack C. Massey Graduate School of Business and TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Hagood received a master’s degree in business administration from Belmont University and a doctorate of science in health services and administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“Charles Hagood brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Cumberland University Board of Trust. He’s a leader, a serial entrepreneur, an expert in health care design — and an alumnus of ours. He has been responsible for major improvements in quality and processes in health care organizations, large and small, across the United States and Europe. I look forward to having his counsel on the Cumberland Board of Trust,” said Cumberland president Paul Stumb.

Cumberland University has one of the longest, richest histories of any higher education institution in the state.