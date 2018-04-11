Middle Tennessee Electric mourns loss of director emeritus

Smith served the membership in Wilson County for nearly 50 years.

“This news hurts, as we had hoped earnestly Mr. Smith would recover from this recent illness,” said Chris Jones, Middle Tennessee Electric president and CEO. “Our beloved Mr. Smith leaves behind an unmatched and irreplaceable legacy, as no one loved the cooperative way more than Dan Smith. Middle Tennessee Electric and its employees, past and present, have lost a great champion for our cause. I will miss him greatly.”

The longest-serving board member at Middle Tennessee Electric, Mr. Smith’s love for the cooperative will be missed.

“Dan will surely be missed,” said Mike Woods, Middle Tennessee Electric board chair. “He was one of the strongest proponents of the cooperative business model and shared the attributes of the organization he loved.”

Smith, a Wilson County farmer his entire life, was a charter member of the Wilson Farmers’ Cooperative, where he served on the board for 42 years. He was a founding member and director of the Wilson County Farm Bureau, where he served as president for 17 years and served on the board since 1956.

In addition to his other board positions, Smith often represented Middle Tennessee Electric member interests by serving as a voting delegate at state, regional and national electric cooperative meetings. For more than 25 years, he served as sergeant-at-arms – and many years as the chief sergeant – of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s annual meeting.

“Mr. Smith’s stalwart loyalty to the cooperative way is an inspiration to the leadership, employees, board members and retirees of Middle Tennessee Electric,” Jones said.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Services will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilson County 4-H Livestock Group.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. is a member-owned nonprofit electric cooperative that provides electricity to more than 220,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford, Cannon and surrounding counties.