Give back Wednesday during The Big Payback giving challenge

The Big Payback, a community-wide, 24-hour online giving challenge held annually by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, will be May 2.

“This charitable event will help area and local nonprofits raise much-needed dollars and bring awareness to pressing needs in our community,” said Bob Black, chairman of the Community Foundation of Wilson County, who encourages countywide participation.

In the past four years, the Big Payback has helped raise more than $9.3 million dollars for area nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions.

This year’s event will include more than 40 agencies or nonprofits either located or that provide services in Wilson County.

To participate in the Big Payback, visit thebigpayback.org and follow the instructions to find a charity. The 24-hour event will begin May 2 at midnight and continue through 11:59 p.m.

As part of the Big Payback celebration, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Community Foundation of Wilson County will partner for an event from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon Square that will feature food trucks, entertainment and exhibits that focus on local nonprofits.

The Big Payback’s goal, as described by leaders of the Community Foundation is “to inspire Middle Tennesseans to come together, show their pride in their communities, and contribute to support the life-changing work of local nonprofit organizations.”

“This is a most unique opportunity for all of us locally to financially support the nonprofits or charities of our choice,” said Black.

Black said each of the local nonprofits that participates in the Payback is guaranteed to receive a minimum financial contribution just for their willingness to take part.

He said the list of Wilson County nonprofits participating this year represents a “significant increase” compared to the number that participated last year and the year before.

Among those participating this year are the 15th Judicial District Court-Appointed Special Advocates; Alive Hospice; Cedarcroft Home; Charis Health Center; Cumberland Region Tomorrow; Cumberland University; Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee; Empower Me Center; Encore Theatre Co.; Fellow of Christian Athletes of Wilson County; Fiddlers Grove Historical Village; Friends of Cedars of Lebanon State Park; Generations of Grace’s Faith Store; Healing Broken Vessels; Historic Lebanon; Leadership Middle Tennessee; Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter Volunteer Organization; Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center; New Leash on Life; Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary; Prospect; Rest Stop Ministries; Scenic Tennessee; Sherry’s Run; Southern STARRS; the Joe Beretta Foundation; the Keith Edmonds Foundation; the Nathar Foundation; Tennessee Senior Olympics; United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; Wilson Books from Birth; Wilson County Civic League; Wilson County Community Foundation; Wilson County Community Help Center; and Wilson County Salvation Army.