Cumberland seeks descendants of portrait subjects

Descendants for two of the most notable figures in Cumberland’s history were identified as Damon Petty, great-great nephew of Cordell Hull, an alumnus of the Cumberland’s law school who went on to serve as secretary of state under Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Julia Bradford, a sixth-generation granddaughter of Abram Caruthers, founder of the law school at Cumberland.

The committee currently seeks descendants of portrait subjects Imogene Ahles, Andrew Blake Buchanan, Abram Caruthers, Robert L. Caruthers, Thomas C. Anderson, John Royall Harris, Cordell Hull, Nathan Green Jr., Andrew B. Martin and Ernest L. Stockton Jr.

The members of the committee are Maria Bone, Gay Chamberlain, Mary Ann Denney, Martha Davis, Bettie Hill, Judy Sullivan and Etta Wilson, who serves as chairperson. To date, seven of the portraits were restored.

“Cumberland’s history is so full of interesting individuals. Their contributions to the school serve as great inspiration for the students of today and into the future,” Wilson said.

On June 8, the committee, along with the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will hold a portrait viewing event for the public. Petty and Bradford will be in attendance, and other descendants are encouraged to attend. Bradford, who lives in New York, plans to visit Lebanon for the first time.

Anyone who is or knows a descendant of any of the notable people in Cumberland’s history are encouraged to contact Sullivan at 615-484-0770 or judyblauchsullivan@gmail.com.