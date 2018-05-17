Lebanon gasification plant gets attention from Dominican Republic

Alfredo Martinez, mayor of Santa Domingo East in the Dominican Republic, and Jamie Vargas, U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic; visited the plant to learn more about the technology Lebanon uses to reduce the landfill waste and generate green energy in the process.

Dominican Republic President Danilo Medina appointed Martinez to lead a federation of mayors to eliminate waste problems the country faces in urban areas.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, as well as representatives from Aries Clean Energy, the company that designed and built the plant, was on hand to lead Martinez and Vargas on a tour of the plant.

“I am so pleased that we are still leading the way and setting an example in the field of clean, renewable energy,” said Ash. “We are pleased and continue to welcome guests from many different countries since the inception of the gasification initiative, and we are glad to share our experiences and knowledge.”

The award-winning waste-to-energy plant, owned by the city of Lebanon, was designed and built by Aries Clean Energy in Nashville. The downdraft gasification plant received the 2017 top project of the year award from Environmental Leader. The plant uses waste wood from Carlex as fuel for the plant. Rockwood Recycling collects and prepares the feedstock for the plant. The public-private partnership prevents sending wood waste to the landfill and keeps the environment cleaner.

Rockwood Recycling entered into a public-private partnership with the city of Lebanon for the gasification plant. Since the plant was commissioned in October 2016, Rockwood Recycling has repurposed 4,300 tons of renewable materials to be used as feedstock for Lebanon’s gasification plant.