Beauty grows, blooms at Lebanon Farmers Market

The groups put their heads together to come up with species of trees that would both stay out of the way of power lines and serve to help with flooding along Sinking Creek.

“It’s going to not only beautify the farmers market, as these trees grow and their roots grow out, they’ll start absorbing flood waters and filtering pollutants out and all of that. It’s like a trifecta,” said John McFadden, a member of the Lebanon Beautification Commission.

McFadden also serves as CEO of the Tennessee Environmental Council, the organization in charge of planting 250,000 trees across the state in February.

The beautification commission also planted oak leaf hydrangeas in locally sourced cedar boxes as part of the farmers market initiative.

“These trees are great. The more trees the better,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash.

About 75 trees were planted, including varieties of sycamore, lilac, plum and witch hazel.

The sign to celebrate the farmers market beautification initiative is also framed in locally sourced cedar wood.

“The partnership is really unique in that we’re working with the power company, we’re working with the city and the farmers market here. The city wants the creek fixed, the power company wants the power lines protected, so all of these species are power line friendly,” McFadden said.

Attendees at the celebration event included Ash, McFadden, Pam Black, Bob Black representing Lebanon Rotary Clubs, Talley Floyd, who is the vegetation management supervisor for MTEMC, and Jeremy Goldsby with MTEMC.