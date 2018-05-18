Chamber honors best all-around student athletes

Athletics directors, coaches and principals from each high school in Wilson County nominated one boy and one girl athlete for their outstanding academic and athletic qualities.

The nominated students from each school were Hailey Pittman and Jackson Cherry from Friendship Christian School; Macy Lee and Noah Mulaski from Lebanon High School, Marcella Gallione and Dawson Perry from Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Brittany Ellmore and Cade Hoppe from Mt. Juliet High School, Brenna Luttrell and Owen Queen from Watertown High School and Ashley Foster and Baylor Franklin from Wilson Central High School.

From the nominees, one boy and one girl were chosen to receive a $1,500 scholarship to the school of their choice. A committee was chosen to review the scholarships and make a decision on specific qualifications. Foster and Mulaski were selected to receive the $1,500 scholarships. The scholarships are funded by the Two Rivers Ford Open Bass Tournament, which is held annually by the Wilson County Sports Council.

The guest speaker for the event was retired NFL player Craig Colquitt. Born in Knoxville, Colquitt is a former punter who spent eight seasons in the National Football League with the Pittsburg Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts. He was a member of two Super Bowl champion teams with the Steelers in 1978 and 1979. He is the father of two current NFL punters, Dustin and Britton Colquitt. He and his sons played football at the University of Tennessee.

The event is held annually and open to the public.