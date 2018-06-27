Nonprofits urged to apply for grants

Black urged all local nonprofit organizations that work to improve the wellbeing of residents in Wilson County to visit cfmt.org to review the guidelines and acquire an application.

He said all nonprofits are eligible and encouraged to apply. Grants are annually awarded by the Community Foundation to nonprofit organizations across Middle Tennessee that serve a wide range of causes, including animal welfare, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing and economic and community development.

According to Black, grants will generally be limited to a maximum of $5,000, but the Foundation’s Allocations and Distribution Committee reserves the right to make grants up to $10,000.

The Community Foundation encourages grant requests to support programs and those they serve in addition to operations.

Black said the Community Foundation only accepts grant applications through its online internet-based grant application process, and all applicants should follow the instructions as posted on the Community Foundation website to make their respective requests.

All public charities must have a full and updated profile at givingmatters.com to be considered for a discretionary grant from the Community Foundation. Nonprofits may submit only one grant application per organization.

The foundation’s discretionary grant recipients will be announced in the late fall.

All tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that apply for discretionary grants must be profiled on the Community Foundation’s initiative givingmatters.com.

“Our grant making is at the core of our mission to connect generosity with need and to improve the quality of life in Middle Tennessee,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, we are able to fund nonprofit solutions addressing Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”