Military vehicle overturns on I-40

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. when a military tanker overturned on I-40 westbound near mile marker 238 in Lebanon, according to Wilson County Emergency Management Agency officials.

Nearly 2,000 gallons of jet fuel was on board the vehicle, but less than 50 gallons leaked after the crash. Two military personnel in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor head injuries.

WEMA director Joey Cooper said the fuel would have to be offloaded before crews can upright the vehicle, which has caused one lane of I-40 west to close.

Around 12:15 p.m., Cooper said state and military officials were discussing the proper cleanup company for remediation.