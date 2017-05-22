West graduates from basic training

The airman completed an intensive eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

West is the daughter of Brian and Susan West, and sister of Harrison West, of Lebanon.

She is a 2012 graduate of Donelson Christian Academy in Nashville. She earned an associate’s degree in 2016 from Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.