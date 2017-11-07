Plans unveiled for Veterans Day parade, ceremony

The Veterans Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. from the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library at the corner of West Main Street and South Hatton Street and will proceed on West Main Street, through the Lebanon Square, onto East Main Street and end at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza. Lineup for the parade will begin at 9 a.m.

“We now have more than 35 entries enthusiastically participating in the parade and expect a great turnout for both the parade and ceremony,” said coordinator Don Fox.

Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland will be the parade grand marshal.

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza next to the Wilson County Courthouse. The ceremony will begin with a welcome from Terry Yates with the Vietnam Veterans of America. Retired Lt. Col. Jim Henderson will be the master of ceremonies.

John Marshall with the Veterans of Foreign Wars will lead the invocation before the posting of the colors by members of the American Legion Post 281. Lewis Hightower with the American Legion will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Haley will recognize Gold Star Mothers. The ceremony will also include laying of wreaths by commanders of the various veterans organizations, and end with a 21-gun salute with David Arnold on drums and Larry Squires playing Taps.

Retired Capt. Bill Moss will be the guest speaker. Moss’ military career started when he enlisted in the Army Reserve in October 1970. He went to basic training, jump school and parachute rigger school the following spring.

In the early 1980s, Moss received a direct commission as a second lieutenant. He became commander of the 861st Quartermaster Co., which was deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield-Desert Storm. While deployed, he took 60 members to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey in support of Operation Provide Comfort, where his unit, in conjunction with a multi-national force, air dropped more than 2,000 tons of aerial containers to feed Kurds in northern Iraq.

Moss retired from the Army Reserve in 1996, having served 22 years with 20 on jump status.

Moss has worked for Wilson County Schools since 1986 as an assistant principal, superintendent of schools, Wilson County Vocational Center principal and supervisor of career technical education. He was selected as CTE director of the year by his peers and administrator of the year by SKILLS USA, a state youth organization.

Moss said he contributes his success in life to the leadership skills he developed with his experiences in the military.