Flag gifted to Wilson County Veterans Museum

“Sue Vanatta gave us that flag and we took it with us during the Second Gulf War,” said Commissioner Kenny Reich, who said he served with Commissioner Jeff Joines in Baghdad from May 2003 to July 2004.

“We couldn’t fly it all the time, but the flag flew over Baghdad, Iraq, on Sept. 11, 2003,” Reich said.

The pair was stationed at military base Falcon in Baghdad.

Jud Nave, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce board chairman, presented the flag to the Wilson County Commission. The flag has been on display inside the chamber office since its return in 2004.

The flag will now be on display inside the Wilson County Veterans Museum.

“I’m glad it’s going to be there,” Reich said. “I think that’s the best place for it.”