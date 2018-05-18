Local veteran to receive grant for farm project

The two organizations will honor 50 veteran farmers nationwide Saturday during an Armed Forces Day shopping event. Tractor Supply will donate $50,000 in awards through FVC’s Farmer Veteran Fellowship fund, a grant program that offers assistance to veterans in the early stages of their farming operations, culminating in a one-day shopping event across the country.

Tractor Supply will provide 50 fellowship awardees, including Patino, with a $1,000 gift card to purchase critical items needed to support their agriculture business. The veterans will be paired with Tractor Supply team members for a personalized shopping experience.

Patino will not able to do his shopping Saturday, so he has arranged with Tractor Supply Co. members to do it early next week.

“Agriculture provides a meaningful, purposeful career that not only benefits the farmer, but also the community it serves,” said Colin Yankee, retired Army Capt. and senior vice president of supply chain at Tractor Supply Co. “Through Tractor Supply’s partnership with Farmer Veteran Coalition, we can provide a token of our gratitude to these veterans as they continue to give back to their communities in a new way through agriculture.”

The Farmer Veteran Coalition is the nation’s largest nonprofit that assists military veterans who embark on agriculture careers, and distributed a total of $300,000 to 125 recipients through the fellowship fund this year.

“We are so excited about this new partnership with Tractor Supply Co. and what it means for farmer veterans,” said Michael O’Gorman, founder and director of Farmer Veteran Coalition. “Through their support to our fellowship fund, Tractor Supply will make a big impact on America’s rural veterans by giving them a much-needed boost as they launch farming businesses.