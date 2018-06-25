Ceremony to honor veterans

The American Legion Post 15 in Lebanon, American Legion Post 179 in Lebanon, American Legion Post 281 in Mt. Juliet, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon and Vietnam Veterans of America Post 1004 in Lebanon will combine for the event. Music City Baptist Church will play host to the event, which will honor all veterans, past and present.

Among the attendees will be 96-year-old World War II veteran Max Anderson, who flew a Naval air transport with troop supply logistics when he served. Anderson enlisted when he was 22 years old in San Francisco.

“I wanted to serve my country and fly an airplane,” said Anderson.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will lead the attendees in the pledge to the flag, followed by county Commissioner Diane Weathers with the pledge to the Christian flag and Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan with the pledge to the Bible.

State Sen. Mark Pody will lead the opening prayer, followed by a song and a message from Music City Baptist Church Pastor Ben Graham.

The ceremony will conclude with a prayer after Tom Henry, associate pastor of the of Music City Baptist Church, recognizes the guest of honor and veterans in attendance.