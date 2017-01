The annual event presents an up-close and personal concert. This year’s event will be at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

The lineup for the Feb. 7 event includes Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the Statler Brothers; and Alvarado Road Show, the Texas-based brother duo of Cleve and A.J. Clark.

Tickets are available by calling 615-879-6446. Proceeds from the annual event benefit McClain Christian Academy.