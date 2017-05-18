Country band delivers positive message to schools

The group, which features brothers Nic, Nathan, Morgan, Jordon and Quinn Williams, performed music and delivered messages during their shows to help bring awareness to the critical issue of bullying. Some students also enjoyed a special meet and greet with the group.

The group’s tour of Lebanon schools included Sam Houston and Coles Ferry elementary schools Tuesday and Winfree Bryant Middle School on Wednesday.

The "Livin' in the Moment" singers have a long history of visiting schools, encouraging positive behavior and celebrating differences. They promote their message across their various social media pages using #iambeautiful, which is a common post that shares stories of students who have overcome issues in their lives.

Winfree Bryant administrators welcomed the group Wednesday as a part of a school-wide positive behavior plan. Principal Becky Kegley said students who attended the show did not have an office referral for misbehavior during the last nine weeks of school.

Lead singer Morgan Williams made several short speeches throughout the performance, promoting kindness and love toward others.

“Recognizing that everyone in this room has their beauty is about recognizing the difference in each and every one of us. A lot of times we don’t give ourselves to someone else in a way that is loving and kind because we reserve that for ourselves, because it could be painful otherwise,” he said.

The performance featured several interactions with students and faculty members, including a beatbox performance from student LaQuentin Hearn, who provided a portion of the background music of a song for the group.

The show, which became emotional for some students and faculty at times, also featured Morgan Williams reading a letter from a fan on the impact their show has on people throughout the country.

Spencer's Own enjoyed success with their debut single "Livin' in the Moment," which reached No. 22 on the country radio charts. The music video includes scenes shot at Demos' restaurant in Lebanon and other parts of Wilson County.

For more information, visit spencersown.com.