Sunday Mornin’ Country to feature local talent

Tickets for Sunday Mornin’ Country are available through the Opry Box Office at 800-733-6779 and Ticketmaster.

Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and Rockabilly Hall of Fame legend Brenda Lee will return to host the event. Lee, also a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, has partnered with this event on numerous occasions over the years.

“Her unique blend of humor and engaging connection with the audience is a perfect complement to this uplifting concert,” said Melanie Walker, vice president of the MCCF organization.

A special guest this year will be award-winning bluegrass vocalist and fiddler, Rhonda Vincent. She and her band, the Rage, will perform their own brand of hard-driving, high-energy bluegrass music for which they are known.

Many award-winning hit makers of country and Christian music will be featured at this year’s extravaganza, including Roy Clark, Lulu Roman – both of of Hee Haw fame – Joanne Cash Yates, famous sister of the legendary Johnny Cash; Ronnie McDowell; Ivan Parker; the Fox Brothers; Margo Smith; Holly Watson; Melanie Walker, of Lebanon; Cowboy Joe and the Babcocks; Rene Jones, of Lebanon; Shelton Bissell; the Tennessee River Boys and many more.

The Country Chorale, a 90-voice choir, will be featured, including featured performances by Debbie Bennett, Judy Gilbert, Joe Hott, Bev McCann, Jim Sheldon, Becky Davis Short, Mark Thomas and Jeff Wisely.

“It’s more than a concert and more than a church service” said event producer Lynn Fox, “It’s a time of music, celebration and inspiration.”

The Music City Christian Fellowship presents the concert at the conclusion of the CMA Music Festival each year.

Net proceeds from the admission price go toward the venue and production costs incurred and benefit the ongoing ministries of MCCF. All artists volunteer their performances. The MCCF board of directors is also a non-salaried position. The Music City Christian Fellowship is a nonprofit charitable organization.

For more information, visit musiccitychristianfellowship.org.