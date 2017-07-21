Mt. Juliet high band marches to own tune

Lebanon’s theme is Outlaw, a contemporary western theme, Watertown’s is Tie-Dyed, a “hippie music” theme. Mt. Juliet’s theme for this year is the X-Factor, which promises to be a wholly unique experience.

“Our show is going to be all about words that have ‘ex’ as a prefix,” said band director Tony Cox. “Words like ‘exhale’ and ‘explosion’ and ‘extreme.’ We’re going to have some pretty neat sound effects and things going on through our synthesizer keyboards to kind of enhance that.”

The marching band has spent the last week working on pieces for its upcoming performances and competitions at the program’s yearly band camp. From 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day, the band works on their formations and music for the upcoming semester.

With a bigger band than they’ve had in years past and a large group of first-year students, Cox is excited about the possibilities for the upcoming performances, as well as the future.

“We have a little bit over 100 kids in the band this year,” said Cox. “A big part of our process this week is just kind of taking it slow and making sure that everyone understands and hopefully teach it to them from the very beginning.”

The Mt. Juliet High School marching band will perform at halftime during the football games, as well as at different competitions and parades throughout the school year.

For more information and a schedule of when the band will perform, visit mjbandofgold.com.