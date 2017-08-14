Drivin’ Pumas ready to rock

Drivin’ Pumas is the latest group to form in the Music City’s eastern neighboring county, drawing members from several Wilson County Schools.

Lauren Kleeberg, 12, is the group’s lead vocalist and attends West Wilson Middle School. Savannah Brewer, 14, joins Kleeberg as a vocalist and attends Mt. Juliet Christian Academy.

Jackson Pollard, 14, and Albert Sauter, 15, play bass and electric guitar, respectively. Pollard is a freshman at Wilson Central High School, while Sauter is enrolled in Wilson County Schools’ TVOLS program.

Thalle ø, 19, joins the group as a percussion specialist. If his last name appears unusual, that’s because it’s a Norwegian name pronounced “ough.”

“They are four elite musicians,” said Laura Brewer, Savannah Brewer’s mother. “Their technique and artistry is three to four years ahead of their age. They are legit craftsmen.”

Three of the group members are students of Jim Critcher at Shiloh Music in Mt. Juliet.

“They’re skilled musicians, and Lauren is strong enough to work with them to where they’re strong enough to be impressive,” said Laura Brewer, noting the group had about 70 close family members and friends at the first show last weekend.

The group performed more than a dozen songs, including “Champion,” which Brewer said drives home a positive message.

“I believe young people today are struggling, and the idea behind the song is if they can make it through their battle, they can make it through anything,” she said. “These are good kids, and they have a solid message.”

Laura Brewer said the beauty of the group is each member is strong in a different genre, which allows diversity among songs.

“I told them if they didn’t like the genre of one song, then just wait and one will come on that they love,” she said. “They’re elite and ready to be heard.”

Drivin’ Pumas plan to have another concert Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at 4118 Smotherman Lane in Hermitage.