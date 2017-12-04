Kohanski shares her inspiration on ‘The Voice’

Contestants were instructed to choose songs from their biggest inspirations. Kohanski sang “Call Me” by Blondie.

After her live performance, coach Blake Shelton said, “There’s not much left to say after that. I don’t even need to sell it.”

As the live performance rounds of “The Voice” continue, the fate of the competitors rests in the hands of the audience. Participants can cast up to 10 votes on nbc.com, buy Kohanski’s song on iTunes, stream the song on Apple Music 10 times for one vote and download “The Voice” app to vote.

Contestants with the lowest number of votes will be sent home and lose their shot at the show’s grand prize of a record deal.

Eliminations will be revealed Tuesday at 7 p.m. on “The Voice” on NBC channel 4.