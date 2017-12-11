‘Voice’ semifinals pairs Chloe Kohanski with Noah Mac

Kohanski said the duet performance was meant to be as much of a visual experience as an auditory one. Red lights lit up the stage with Kohanski’s red dress and Mac’s familiar striped shirt as the duo brought cheers from the audience.

“To take what I do and merge it with someone I respect as an artist is just a great opportunity,” Mac said.

For Kohanski’s solo performance, she said she wanted to make her identity as an artist clear.

She said when she started on her journey through “The Voice,” she didn’t even know she was good and wanted to portray that emotion with the Foreigner song.

Her big hair and sparkly black dress conveyed a reminiscence from the time the original song was created.

Four people will be eliminated from the show this week, and the four artists with the most audience votes will move on to the final round next week.

Cast votes for Kohanski by visiting nbc.com/voicevote, use the hastag #ChloeNoahDuet, buy her song or duet on iTunes, stream her song or duet on Apple Music or download and vote through the Voice app.

The results from this week’s voting will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC, channel 4.