Chloe Kohanski is 'The Voice'

“Stay true to who you are and don’t compromise for anybody,” Kohanski said. “Blake [Shelton] has really helped me with that. Thank you.”

Addison Agen was the runner up on the show. Brooke Simpson came in third, and Red Marlow finished fourth.

“I think we’re going to be friends for long time,” said Shelton, Kohanski’s coach. “Maybe you’ll let me open for you one of these days.”

The finale for season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” began with Blake Shelton in full Marty McFly garb taking the Dolorian to the past, meeting the young, mullet-haired Billy Ray Cyrus, baby Miley and his younger self before figuring out how to make it to the finale on time with the time machine.

During the show, some season 13 favorites returned to perform with popular artists like Nora Jones with Addison Agen, Bastille with Noah Mac, Kelly Clarkson, who will be a coach on the next season of “The Voice,” last season’s winner Chris Blue, Sia with Brooke Simpson, Chris Weaver with his drag queen friends, Demi Lovato, Jesse J with Davon Fleming, Vince Gill with Red Marlow, N.E.R.D., and Billy Idol with Kohanski.

When Shelton told Kohanski she would be singing with three-time Grammy award nominee, Idol, she teared up and said, “I may pass out.”

The Wilson County native and Idol rocked the stage with a performance of “White Wedding.”

Kohanski grew up in Mt. Juliet, where she began her musical career. She worked at Billy Goat Coffee Shop, studied for a year at Cumberland University and worked at Starbucks in both Lebanon and Mt. Juliet. Before trying out for “The Voice,” Kohanski played with a local band at several venues in and around Nashville.

Season 14 of “The Voice” will feature two new coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys.