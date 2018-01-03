Daniels’ fans turn out for MTSU memoir signing

Daniels’ book, released Oct. 24, takes readers down the path he traveled from

post-Great Depression childhood to when he and the Charlie Daniels Band performed for millions as one of the most successful groups of all time, and what he has learned along the way.

The Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at MTSU is named for the Danielses.

Local Quilts of Valor quilters presented Daniels, who is a strong advocate for the military and patriotism, with a special quilt. Among his many honors was being inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

Daniels, in turn, gave longtime Grand Ole Opry performer Jan Howard with an MTSU football jersey.

Howard also was presented a special brick by Keith M. Huber, senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives, placed at the MTSU Military Memorial site outside the Tom H. Jackson Building on Nov. 4 during 36th annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Services at MTSU.

Howard’s son, James Van Howard, was killed while fighting in Vietnam in 1968. He was a former MTSU student.