WSM Road Show talent competition coming to Lebanon

Presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, which is owned by Grand Ole Opry member Alan Jackson in Nashville, the talent competition will award one grand-prize winner the opportunity to play the Grand Ole Opry in 2018 on the same evening Jackson makes an Opry appearance.

A two-hour matinee competition, the WSM Road Show will broadcast live on 650 AM WSM and wsmonline.com March 14 from 1-3 p.m. from the Capitol Theatre stage in Lebanon.

Other dates and venues will include Jan. 27 at the Palace Theatre in Crossville, Feb. 17 at the Palace Theatre in Gallatin, Feb. 24 at the Roxy Regional Theatre in Clarksville and March 10 at Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg.

The final round of the competition will take place March 24 from 1-3 p.m. at AJ’s Good Time Bar in Nashville.

“The WSM Road Show takes us back to a day when radio stations would visit outer lying areas and seek up and coming talent,” said Chris Kulick, WSM general manager. “I am thrilled to give new country artists the opportunity to further their careers and to be awarded the chance to play the Grand Ole Opry, along with a legend like Alan Jackson, is career-changing.”

To be considered for the WSM Road Show talent competition, applicants may visit wsmonline.com for submission information. All submissions will be reviewed in advance, and selected contestants will be contacted directly with onsite audition information. Contest limitations may be found at wsmonline.com.

Recently inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Jackson’s membership among country music’s all-time greats is the latest in a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA entertainer of the year honors, more than 25 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a 2016 Billboard ranking as one of the top 10 country artists of all-time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, Georgia has sold nearly 60 million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all time in all genres. He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 top 10 hits and 35 No. 1 hits, including 26 Billboard chart-toppers. He has earned more than 150 music industry awards – including 18 Academy of Country Music awards, 16 Country Music Association awards, a pair of Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note awards.

Jackson is in the elite company of Paul McCartney and John Lennon among songwriters who’ve written more than 20 songs they’ve recorded and taken to the top of the charts. Jackson is one of the best-selling artists since the inception of SoundScan, ranking alongside the likes of Eminem and Metallica.