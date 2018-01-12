Star-studded lineup grows for Volunteer Jam XX

The once-in-a-lifetime event already includes Mt. Juliet resident Charlie Daniels and the Charlie Daniels Band, Alison Krauss, Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Chuck Leavell, Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, the Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs. More special guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The legendary annual “Volunteer Jam” is back again, bringing the best musicians and most unforgettable music moments to Nashville. From last-minute surprise guests to legendary collaborations, each Volunteer Jam is a special experience. Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama, “I’m Comin’ Over” chart-topping singer Chris Young and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons will bring the heat with Southern rock, soul, and country music filling the historic Music City venue. Storme Warren will return as host of “Volunteer Jam XX,” and country music legend Eddie Montgomery will make a heroic return to the stage after the tragic death of his partner, Troy Gentry.

The all-star concert event will be March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office. A portion of the proceeds from 2018’s Volunteer Jam will be donated to the Journey Home Project, a nonprofit co-founded by Daniels and manager David Corlew to help veterans.

“This year we get back to basics, back to the free-form rocking traditions the Volunteer Jam was known for. I’m planning a jam at the last part of the show that will blow the roof off Bridgestone. And we’ve got the pickers coming this year that can make that happen big time.” said Daniels.

“We are honored to produce this year’s Volunteer Jam at the Bridgestone. We’re putting together an incredible lineup of music legends and Nashville stars with a set list that will be talked about for years to come. It’s going to be a great night to jam.” said Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents, executive producer of “Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute To Charlie.”

Grammy award winner Don Was will serve as music director and preside over a stellar house band, including Chuck Leavell and Kenny Aronoff, at the concert event.

For more information, visit volunteerjamxx.com.