Tickets on sale for Bonnaroo 2018

Bonnaroo announced its 2018 lineup Tuesday with Eminem, Muse and the Killers as headliners for the festival set for June 7-10 in Manchester.

Eminem released his ninth studio album, “Revival,” last year, which featured Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keyes. The veteran rapper was one of the more outspoken musicians against President Donald Trump.

The rapper will have a busy summer with other appearances set for Coachella, Governors Ball and Boston Calling.

The Killers released their first album, “Hot Fuss,” which featured “Mr. Brightside” in 2004. The Las Vegas-based group released their latest album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” last year, and it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 the week of its release.

Muse’s last album, “Drone,” was released in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 in 21 countries and earned them their first No. 1 album in the United States. The Grammy-award winning group formed in 1994 and has sold more than 20 million albums.

The group, heralded as one of the best live bands in the world, is also an American Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award and Brit Award winner.

All ticket types and accommodations are available, including Bonnaroo's signature ticket and camping combo, which remains one of the most cost-effective packages, rewarding fans with a completely unique and immersive experience in the legendary Bonnaroo Campgrounds.

