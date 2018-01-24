Kip Moore films new music video in Lebanon

P.J. Brown, Moore’s lifelong friend, directed the video and said Lebanon was the perfect location for the music video.

“We definitely just wanted to go for something that people didn’t expect with the song. If you look at the lyrics from a literal standpoint, it’s a love story between two people,” said Brown, who said the concept for the video rose from a conversation with Moore about true friendships and commitment to them.

Last Shot by Kip Moore on VEVO.

“We thought it would be cool to look at the video from that standpoint – not so much about love between a man and woman or two people – but a love between a group of friends that would do everything to provide one last incredible memory for one of their own,” Brown said.

The music video opens with local Dr. Mark Kent delivering devastating news to one of the friends and showcases the journey to create one last magical moment for a friend.

“It was a pleasure and a great deal of fun to be a part of the growing arts scene in Wilson County,” said Kent, who landed the role after he bumped into the casting agent while she scouted potential locations.

Brown said Lebanon was the ideal location for the music video because of the ability to shoot within budget, while showcasing the mood for the video.

“When going over the mood, we wanted the video to have, I didn’t want it to feel like a Nashville video. I kind of wanted it to feel like Anywhere, USA, because we wanted people from all over the world and country to relate to the characters and say, ‘That could be my town,’” Brown said.

The video showcased several locations and people from Lebanon, including the Lebanon Square, Capitol Theatre, Square 1 Express, Don Fox Community Park, the Roast and more.

The music video features Kristen Bear, Jessica Anderson, Jordan Simmons and Adam C. Lively.

Moore highlighted the feeling and motivation for the music video on Instagram.

“The older I get, the more I realize I’ve had a lot of good buddies. The older I get, the more I realize I’ve had very few friends. The older I get, the more I realize just how much that single word means and the weight it holds. Cherish the true friends,” Moore wrote.

To watch “Last Shot,” visit vevo.com/watch/kip-moore/last-shot/USUV71705192.