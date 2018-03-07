Local choirs come together for All-Sing

The Lebanon High School Blue Diamonds, Mt. Juliet High School MOVE, Wilson Central High School Chamber Choir, Lebanon High School Mixed Choir, Watertown High School Concert Choir, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Singular Sensations Show Choir, Wilson Central High School Women’s Chorale, Wilson Central High School Aca-Flockas, Lebanon High School Concert Choir, Mt. Juliet High School Vocal Ensemble and All-County Mass Choir performed during the event.

The Lebanon High School auditorium was packed as people came to watch the performances of the local students. Six performances made up the first portion of the program, with six more following a brief intermission.

The event, which is sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club, raised money for Rotary’s service efforts in the community, and a portion of every ticket sold went to the high schools. Tickets were $10 each, and All-Sing T-shirts also sold for $12.

Lebanon High School Blue Diamonds started the first portion of the show with “Back to Basics.”

Next, Mt. Juliet High School MOVE performed “Lord, Lord.”

Wilson Central High School’s Chamber Choir performed “Muusika” and “Walk Together, Children,” followed by Lebanon High School’s Mixed Choir performing “Oculi Omnium” and “Grace Before Sleep.”

The final two performances before intermission were Mt. Juliet Christian Academy performing “My Old Kentucky Home” and “A Gaelic Blessing,” and Watertown High School’s Concert Choir performing “Wade in the Water” and “Dirait-on.”

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Singular Sensations Show Choir kicked off the second half of the show performing “Footoose,” followed by Wilson Central High School Women’s Chorale performing “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy.”

Then, the Wilson Central High School Aca-Flockas performed “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” and the Lebanon High School Concert Choir performed “Nda Wana,” and “Wake Me Up.”

The Mt. Juliet High School Vocal Ensemble performed “I Am Not Yours” right before all of the choirs came together to form the All-County Mass Choir and perform “Praise His Holy Name.”