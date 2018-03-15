Watertown choir headed to state

There, they sang in front of judges, a handful of parents and a couple choirs that awaited their turn to sing. The event was the Middle Tennessee Vocal Association’s Adjudication Festival, which ended Thursday.

The Watertown choir performed a version of ‘Kyrie’ set to Antonin Dvorak’s ‘Going Home’ from his ‘New World Symphony,’ followed up by an upbeat arrangement of the spiritual, ‘Wade in the Water.’ The choir finished the set with Morten Lauridsen’s ‘Dirait-On’ from his setting of ‘Les Chansons des Roses’ or ‘The Songs of the Roses.’ The choir received a superior rating, which qualified them to participate in the Tennessee American Choral Directors Association state festival in late April.