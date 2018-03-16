Singletary tribute coming to Ryman

The concert is set for March 27 at 7 p.m., and will feature Allison Krauss, Chris Young, Jamey Johnson, Darryl Worley, Andy Griggs, Josh Turner, Rhett Adkins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, Mo Pitney, Pete Schlegel, Curtis Wright, Jeff and Sheri Easter and more. WSM Radio's Eddie Stubbs will host the event.

Singletary died at his home in Lebanon in February. He was 46. Singletary leaves behind his wife, Holly; two sons, Jonah and Mercer; and two daughters, Nora and Charlotte.

The musician earned notoriety for his authentic country style with hits like, “I Let Her Lie,” “Too Much Fun,” “Amen Kind of Love” and “The Note.”

On past albums, some of the greatest talents of country music lines up to sing with him including, the late George Jones and Johnny Paycheck, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs, John Anderson and Rhonda Vincent.

Several country music stars who knew Singletary and were influenced by him issued statements following the news of his death.

“I love Daryle Singletary’s heart and soul – for life, for others and for true county music,” said country music singer Randy Travis. “Co-producing his first LP was a highlight in my career. He is one of the best and made me a better artist. My love and prayers are sent to Holly and the family. Thanks for the memories, brother.”

“Daryle Singletary – one of the single greatest singers who ever sang a song,” said Vincent. “We shared a kindred spirit on and off the stage. I will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, my friend.”