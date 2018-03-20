Upcoming Lee Greenwood concert at Wilson County Fairgrounds to benefit veterans

Greenwood, best known for his country music hit, “God Bless the USA,” will be preceded by country music singer Rosemarie and other military performers for six hours of non-stop music starting at 2:30 p.m.

Rosemarie will perform her song, “Since You Let Me Go,” a song she said is a tribute to the World War II generation.

“I just don’t think we can do enough to show support for the greatest generation to ever live,” she said.

Tickets to the event are $25 for general admission. VIP tickets may also be purchased for $50 and include a meet and greet with Greenwood, Rosemarie and the other performers.

Tickets may be purchased at rrnashville.com/events.