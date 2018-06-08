International professional dancers coming to Wilson County

The event is a yearly occurrence that invites performers from around the world to share their culture through dance and music.

It will start at 7 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School and costs $10 per person. Winfree Bryant band boosters will serve as sponsors for the event, and the money raised will go to support the band. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

The International Folkloric Society Planning Council is the organization that will bring the festival to Lebanon. The IFS was founded in 1986 with the mission to promote and preserve international cultural heritage with a primary focus on the arts.

This year’s Folkfest will feature performers from Italy, Sweden, Mexico and the United States’ representatives, the Cripple Creek Cloggers.

“We have not had an Italian troupe in many years, and I am excited to have that country and its invigorating folklore represented once again,” said Steve Cates, founder of Cripple Creek Cloggers. “We are always glad to have a Spanish-speaking troupe since we have so many neighbors and friends here who have Spanish as a first language. We also have not had Sweden represented in many years. It’s quite a mix and will be an interesting week of performing.”

The Cripple Creek Cloggers is a Rutherford-County based group. The 4-H founded the group in 1967 as a camp activity. It was originally called the Rutherford County Square Dancers and comprised of only children.

The group expanded its age range in 1980 after it realized it was losing talent. The Rutherford County International Folkfest was first held in 1982, based on the experiences enjoyed by the Cripple Creek Cloggers as they began international travels in 1973.

“The process of organizing was made much simpler than one would think because of the wide variety of local volunteers who provide guidance, encouragement, help with writing grants, money, food and all types of other assistance as the first festival was organized,” said Cates.

The Cripple Creek Cloggers was also featured on an episode of PBS’s Reading Rainbow in 1989.

Doretha Wright has attended several of the yearly events and is helping promote this year’s Folkfest.

“It’s a fabulous cultural event for the community,” said Wright. “You’re going to be amazed at the dancing. I was. I was not prepared for what I saw. You can’t believe their elaborate costumes and what they do.”

The performers dress in their traditional cultural outfits and play music native to their countries. Cates said it’s important to get to know the cultures of other people to learn about how similar we all are.

“The arts are often overlooked in the midst of U.S. foreign policy and the emphasis on how different we are,” said Cates. “We show actually how alike we all are. As local folk here get to know our visitors, they learn about their work, their families, their education and on and on and on. It’s more than just music and dance and far different than just knowing these countries as entities on a map, often in the context as whether they are friends or foes.”

Patsy Brown is one of the dancers for the Cripple Creek Cloggers. She emphasized even further the importance of cultural interaction experienced at the event.

“Especially in today’s society, it’s very important to get to know people from different cultures,” said Brown. “It’s important that we meet people and get to know and understand their way of life.”

For more information, visit the Rutherford County International Folkfest website at mboro-international-folkfest.org.