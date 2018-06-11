GALLERY: CMA Fest Day 3

Dustin Lynch entertained the giant crowd with a question-and-answer session with Ashley Eicher alongside Lynch’s producer Zach Crowell before performing “Good Girl,” “Cowboys and Angels” and “Small Town Boy” during the artist of the day session at the CMA Close Up Stage, followed by Garth Brooks, who participated in a question-and-answer session with Sirius XM’s Storme Warren and answered questions from fans in the audience before he surprised the crowd and performed a medley of his hits, including “Friends In Low Places,” “The Dance,” “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” and “The River.” Brooks’ appearance, which was live-streamed through CMA’s Facebook page, was viewed more than 72,000 times.

Photos by Bobby Reynolds.