Music

Charlie Daniels signs with Absolute Publicity

Staff Reports • Today at 3:42 PM

Absolute Publicity recently signed Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels, of Mt. Juliet, and his nonprofit veterans organization, the Journey Home Project, for public relations representation.

“Charlie Daniels is one of the most iconic names in our industry,” said Absolute Publicity company president Don Murry Grubbs. “It’s a great honor to have this opportunity to work with Charlie, as well as his nationally recognized veterans charity, the Journey Home Project. What a blessing.”

From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining Southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Daniels. An outspoken patriot, beloved mentor and still a road warrior at 81, Daniels has parlayed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need. 

For more information, visit charliedaniels.com or thejourneyhomeproject.org.

