Kidd rocks at the Lebanon Library

Musician Kevin Kidd brought his kid band to the Lebanon-Wilson County Library, where they performed and sang for children as part of the library’s summer reading program.
Children helped Kidd out by playing the ukulele, banjo and bass in his band while they led a sing-along and taught the children about the different instruments.
This year’s summer reading program is called “Libraries Rock” and features a music theme for children from birth through sixth grade, but there are categories for teens and adults, as well. Adult and youth prizes include gift cards for completing a bingo-type board reading list. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can win a pass to the Wilson County Fair, and prekindergarten children can win a pass to the Jimmy Floyd Recreation Center.
Each week, the library plays host to live entertainment for children Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Upcoming acts include the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency on Thursday, magician Scott Tripp on Tuesday and more.
For a complete list of shows, visit lebanonlibrary.net or call the library at 615-444-0632.