Obama orders federal funds to aid Sevier County fire victims

Sevier County residents and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires during the period of Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 are eligible to receive federal funds, according to a news release from the White House. Officials have estimated the fires caused around $500 million in damages.

“This deadly wildfire required a coordinated response from many individuals and organizations,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said in a statement. “The outpouring of care, relief and support from around the world for Sevier County and its people has been extraordinary. This assistance from the federal government will help relieve some of the financial burden of this disaster on Tennesseans and Sevier County.”

In Haslam’s request of Obama on Dec. 9, the governor asked for the disaster declaration to include four additional counties: Coffee, McMinn, Polk and Sequatchie, according to a Tennessee Emergency Management Agency news release. These areas were ravaged by severe storms and tornados on Nov. 29, just one day after wildfires stoked by hurricane-force winds raced through Sevier County.

Obama’s initial disaster declaration did not include these counties, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency said they are still being considered.

“Nothing has been declined,” said Mary Hudak, a spokeswoman for FEMA’s southeast region. “Those are still under consideration, and we’re still gathering additional information so we can make a determination on those counties.”

Financial assistance for Sevier County residents can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people recover from the fires, according to the White House release.

“We want to make sure that those people that lost their homes, their primary residences, transportation, business, any of those things that affect their primary life and lifestyle -- they are the folks that should be applying for assistance,” Hudak said.

Sevier County residents who meet these qualifications can apply for funds by visiting FEMA’s disaster assistance website or by calling 800-621-FEMA, or 800-462-7585 for the hearing- and speech-impaired. Registration begins on Friday. The telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day until further notice.

After the registration process, the applications are sent to “verifiers” who meet with residents and business owners to verify the damages, Hudak said. The verifiers then provide FEMA with that information, and the organization makes decisions on a case-by-case basis.

Funding is also available to state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency work in Sevier County.