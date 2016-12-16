Edward George Walker

Mr. Walker, 74, of Mt. Juliet, died of leukemia Dec. 14, 2016.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy, of 47 years; daughter, Michelle (David); son, Scott; granddaughters, Brittany (Zach), Sarah and Jenny; great-grandsons, Brayden and Archer; sister, Sally (David); and nieces, cousins and nephews in North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Robin; niece, Julie; and nephew, Jack.

Ed was raised in Pennsylvania by his parents, Merle and Mary. He was a great family man and loving father. His greatest joy was being a “Granfa” and his girls’ No. 1 soccer fan.

Nashville Funeral and Cremation is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook is available at callnfc.com.