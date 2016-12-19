Alana Atherton

Miss Atherton, age 66, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 18, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

Born Feb. 11, 1950 in Mount Clemons, Mich., she is the daughter of the late Dewey J. and Bernese Alberta Shorter Atherton. She was a clerk at K-Mart and Sears for many years and was a Methodist in belief.

She is survived by her sister, Pamela (Ron) Cain; nephew, Brian (April) Pelt; niece, Holly (Ty) Martin; and great-nephews, Casey Joseph Pelt, Ethan Dewey Pelt and Dominack Randazzl.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.