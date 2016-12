Ms. Gehle, age 43, of Lebanon, died Dec. 18, 2016 at her home.

She is survived by her children, Jasmine Fienstin, Brittany Ward, Jordan Ward; grandchildren, Tashon and Travon Fienstin; mother, Elizabeth Gehle; father, Ed Roberts; sister, Stephanie (Tim) Jones; nephew, Timothy Jones II; niece, Kaleena Anderson; and several aunts and uncles.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.