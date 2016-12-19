David W. Nieboer

Mr. Nieboer, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare.

Born Sept. 7, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa, he is the son of the late Adrian and Irene Finch Nieboer. He served in the United States Navy and graduated from Michigan State. He retired from the state of Florida, where he worked as a social worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Stinson, on Dec. 4, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Martinez; two stepchildren, Stacy Stinson, Stan Stinson; three granddaughters, Isabella and Sophie Martinez, Savannah Stinson; and a sister, Jayne Nieboer.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.