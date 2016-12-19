Kenneth Burns

Mr. Burns, age 58, died Dec. 17, 2016 at his residence.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Pamela Burns; father, Andrew Burns; sister, Brenda Burns; mother-in-law, Rosie Lee Britton; sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Odom, Carolyn (Kenneth) Mitchell; brothers-in-law, John P. Britton, Ronnie (Jo Ann) Britton, William Smith; three grandchildren, Zekeya, Jakyhia, Joshlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.