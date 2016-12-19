logo

Obituary

Kenneth Burns

Staff Reports • Dec 19, 2016 at 4:07 PM

Family visitation for Mr. Burns will be Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 from 5-7 p.m. with reflections for Kenny at 6 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. He will lie in repose Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Pastor C.L. Haynie will serve as eulogist, and Bishop Robert McFarland will serve as officiant. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Burns, age 58, died Dec. 17, 2016 at his residence.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Pamela Burns; father, Andrew Burns; sister, Brenda Burns; mother-in-law, Rosie Lee Britton; sisters-in-law, Rose Mary Odom, Carolyn (Kenneth) Mitchell; brothers-in-law, John P. Britton, Ronnie (Jo Ann) Britton, William Smith; three grandchildren, Zekeya, Jakyhia, Joshlin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon, 615-444-4558.