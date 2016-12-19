Linda Taylor Strain

Mrs. Strain, age 65, of Lebanon, passed away Dec. 17, 2016.

Please make memorial donations in her name to the American Cancer Society at 2000 Charlotte Ave., Nashville TN 37203, 615-327-0991 and/or Brooks House at 219 Virginia Ave., Lebanon TN 37087, 615-444-8882).

Mrs. Strain was born in Bowling Green Ky. She loved crafting, flower and vegetable gardening and canning.

Survivors include her seven children, Renee Kellum, of Lester Ala., Carrie Woodard, of Nashville, David (Lea Ann) Baxter, Angelique Fisher, of Goodlettsville, James Brian Strain, Alyssa (Tony) Presley, Cathy Bryson; loving companion, Dan Shaw; grandchildren, Lucas Kellum, Riley Baxter, Miles and Carson Grace Woodard, Easton Presley, Marion Bryson, Chancellor and Ryne Dickens; siblings, Alice (Rick) Jaworski, of Leesburg, Fla., Barry (Kathy) Hall, of Johnson City; nieces, Donna Wallace, Lori Rains; and nephew, Billy Graham.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Hall and Grace Hall; brother, Franklin Hall; sisters, Janice Conner, Joyce Moore; and son-in-law, Mark Kellum.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.