logo

Obituary

Maxie George Jeter

Staff Reports • Dec 19, 2016 at 10:52 AM

Graveside services for Mrs. Jeter will be conducted Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in the Ostella community. There will be no visitation prior to the service.

Mrs. Jeter, age 98, of Lebanon and formerly of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Mrs. Jeter was a native of Giles County, and she was the daughter of the late Charley and Mabel Bass George. She was a homemaker, and she was a member of the Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three husbands, Malcolm Allen, Clayton Richardson, Thomas Jeter; great-grandchild, Rob Kemp; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her one son, Vernon (Becky) Allen, of Barnsville, Ohio; daughter, Barbara (Allen) Henson, of Lebanon; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

London Funeral Home at 324 W. Church St. in Lewisburg is in charge of the arrangements. 