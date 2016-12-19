Maxie George Jeter

Mrs. Jeter, age 98, of Lebanon and formerly of Lewisburg, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare in Lebanon.

Mrs. Jeter was a native of Giles County, and she was the daughter of the late Charley and Mabel Bass George. She was a homemaker, and she was a member of the Barton’s Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three husbands, Malcolm Allen, Clayton Richardson, Thomas Jeter; great-grandchild, Rob Kemp; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her one son, Vernon (Becky) Allen, of Barnsville, Ohio; daughter, Barbara (Allen) Henson, of Lebanon; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

London Funeral Home at 324 W. Church St. in Lewisburg is in charge of the arrangements.