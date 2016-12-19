Sharon Ann Rauch McComb

Mrs. McComb, 74, died peacefully at home Dec. 16, 2016.

She was born Jan. 10, 1942 in Celina, Ohio and grew up in Jonestown, Ohio. Sharon received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati a few weeks before marrying the love of her life, Robert W. Bob McComb, who survives. She spent most of her professional career as a psychiatric nurse, but also enjoyed a second career as the co-owner and operator of the Watertown Bed and Breakfast. Sharon was a wonderful cook, community organizer and a caring listener in every place she lived, including Ohio, Nashville, Augusta, Winnipeg and the last 29 years in Watertown. Sharon served on the Watertown City Council and was co-founder of the Jazz Festival.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Berniece Rauch; and her youngest daughter, Andrea Lynn McComb.

In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her three daughters, Alana (David) Pelren, of Cookeville, LeAnne McComb, Lisa (Paul) Johnson, of Nashville; and three grandchildren, Sarah Pelren, of Cookeville, Andrew and Leo Johnson, of Nashville.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.