Wendell Malone

Mr. Malone, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, passed away Dec. 17, 2016.

Mr. Malone was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jean Malone.

He is survived by his children, Kelly (Mark) Puget, Drew Malone; sisters, Ginger (Gary) Dorris, Vicki Malone; aunt, Mary Jo Sircy; grandchildren, Corey, Erik and Brooklyn Puget; niece, Ashley (Mike) Hickerson; nephew, Greg Dorris; great-nieces and great-nephew, Bailey, Brayden and Haven; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.